New life for closed store: Cotton distributor buys Raymondville Walmart building
Mission-based Ci Logistics, or CiL, the largest distributor of U.S. cotton in Mexico, is opening a warehouse expected to employ 10 workers there, Joaquin Spamer, the company's president, said yesterday.
