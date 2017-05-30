New counseling center dedicated in San Benito
Sunny Glen Counseling Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the new Poenisch Counseling Center, which is located on the Sunny Glen Children's Home campus. City officials from San Benito and Harlingen, the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and guests took part in the ceremony.
