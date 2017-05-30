New counseling center dedicated in Sa...

New counseling center dedicated in San Benito

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Sunny Glen Counseling Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the new Poenisch Counseling Center, which is located on the Sunny Glen Children's Home campus. City officials from San Benito and Harlingen, the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and guests took part in the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC