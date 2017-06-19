More than 3,000 gather for Pride in t...

More than 3,000 gather for Pride in the Park

Pride in the Park: Love Without Borders shattered attendance records Saturday night when more than 3,000 people gathered to celebrate the ability to choose freely whom to love. Held at the McAllen Convention Center Oval Park, the event drew people from across the aisle - sexually and otherwise.

