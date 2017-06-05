Inmate dead after multi-agency chase;...

Inmate dead after multi-agency chase; homeowner killed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A Thursday afternoon chase for an inmate who escaped from authorities and then killed a Brownsville man during an apparent carjacking ended with the inmate being shot by officers in San Benito, authorities said. Inmate Miguel Garcia was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where he died from injuries he received in an "officer-involved shooting," authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC