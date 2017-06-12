HPD to host 2nd Annual Ibca BBQ Cook-Off

HPD to host 2nd Annual Ibca BBQ Cook-Off

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

The event will be held at Bass Pro Shops here. Proceeds will go to benefit Monica's and Maggie's Houses and Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC