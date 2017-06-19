HCISD selected for Sprint 1Million Project
The 2017-2018 school year will bring new opportunities for 300 incoming ninth-grade students at Harlingen CISD with the district's selection in the Sprint 1Million Project.
Read more at Valley Morning Star.
