Harlingen schools receive top student safety rating
The recent installation of cameras, lighting and other security measures have earned the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District a top rating for safety. Fidela Hinojosa, school safety coordinator for the Region One Education Service Center, commended the school district this past week for having some of the best safety measures in the area.
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
