Firefighters Academy enlists first recruits
A group of 11 candidates recently put their endurance and agility skills to the test to become the first students to enter HCISD's new Firefighters Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC