Emergency medical facility breaks ground
Exceptional ER Inc. broke ground Wednesday on an 18,000-square-foot emergency medical facility at 449 E. Alton Gloor Blvd. Dr. Kazim Hussain, chief of emergency medicine at Valley Baptist Medical Center, is chief operating officer and one of the owners of Exceptional ER, which will open a Harlingen location the end of September.
