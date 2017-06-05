Customs brokers discuss future of int...

Customs brokers discuss future of international trade

The Brownsville Licensed U.S. Customs Brokers Association hosted the 2017 International Trade Symposium at the Brownsville Event Center, where different local and federal agencies discussed how to develop international trade within the next five years. According to the Office of Trade and Economic Analysis, the International Trade Administration and the U.S. Department of Commerce, exports from Texas contributed $2.26 trillion of U.S. goods and services in 2015.

