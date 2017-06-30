County recycling old tires

County recycling old tires

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

In conjunction with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties are committing resources to the "Road to Recycling" Regional Tire Collection Project. Many people properly dispose of their tires at a recycling center, but there are others who illegally dump the tires along county roads or worse, in the county's drainage ditches, said Ruben Gonzalez, the county's road administrator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09) Sat Im like WTF 9
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,314 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC