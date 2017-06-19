Cameron County Takes on 5-Acre Property Cleanup
A massive clean-up operation got underway Monday on a property located on Dilworth Road, on the outskirts of Harlingen. Crews on bulldozers and backhoes could be seen working to remove years' worth of piled up plastics, tires and trash.
