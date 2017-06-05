Baxter blight: Downtown board complains barricades fueling vandalism
Downtown Harlingen property owners say the city barricades along the east side of the Baxter Building are creating an anything-goes attitude when it comes to vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC