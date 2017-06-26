Baby's names
DUGGER, Rowdy Kole, son of Kristel L. Lunsman and JR Dugger, was born June 16 at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Grandparents are the late Kenneth and Katherine Lunsman, Becca Carkhuff of Burlington and Duane Dugger of Harlingen, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09)
|Jun 24
|Im like WTF
|9
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC