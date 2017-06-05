Apartments help ease Raymondville's h...

Apartments help ease Raymondville's housing issues

At 380 FM 3168, Las Casitas Los Olmos, an 80-unit apartment development aimed at low-income residents, will help fill Raymondville's housing shortage.

