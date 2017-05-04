UTRGV symposium targets teaching inno...

UTRGV symposium targets teaching innovation, enhanced learning outcomes

More than 100 faculty and staff members from the Brownsville, Harlingen and Edinburg campuses of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley participated in the first Teaching and Learning Symposium held May 5 at the Edinburg Campus.

