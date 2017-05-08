U-Haul Converts Lumber Yard to Self-Storage in Harlingen, TX
Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, is converting a lumber yard to self-storage in Harlingen, Texas. The company purchased the former ProBuild Holdings LLC building at 1218 Ed Carey Drive nine months ago for $1.5 million, according to the source.
