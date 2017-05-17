There's Still Time to Celebrate Main Street and Win a Weekend Getaway to Harlingen

Texas-Entries are still being accepted for the 2017 Celebrate Main Street Sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Harlingen. The prize package includes two nights of lodging at the Courtyard by Marriot Harlingen, meals at local restaurants like Colletti's Italian Restaurant and popular El Sombrero Mexican restaurant, plus other fun-filled activities in downtown Harlingen A favorite destination of Harlingen locals and Winter Texans, sweepstakes winners will experience a guided tour of the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum which, along with local art and history, includes three historic buildings: the original home of Harlingen founder Lon C. Hill, the Paso Real Stagecoach Inn, and the city's first hospital.

