There's Still Time to Celebrate Main ...

There's Still Time to Celebrate Main Street and Win a Weekend Getaway to Harlingen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Texas-Entries are still being accepted for the 2017 Celebrate Main Street Sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Harlingen. The prize package includes two nights of lodging at the Courtyard by Marriot Harlingen, meals at local restaurants like Colletti's Italian Restaurant and popular El Sombrero Mexican restaurant, plus other fun-filled activities in downtown Harlingen A favorite destination of Harlingen locals and Winter Texans, sweepstakes winners will experience a guided tour of the Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum which, along with local art and history, includes three historic buildings: the original home of Harlingen founder Lon C. Hill, the Paso Real Stagecoach Inn, and the city's first hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May 4 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC