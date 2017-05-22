Strike donates $10,000 towards HCISD ...

Strike donates $10,000 towards HCISD welding program

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District received a $10,000 donation from Strike to help support the district's welding program, which will be launching this fall as part of the new Apprenticeship Academy.

