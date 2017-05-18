Runners raise awareness of celiac disease
"It was hard but it was good," said Moreno, 41, one of several employees at Harlingen Medical Center who'd shown up for the Celiac Disease Awareness 5K Run/1 Mile Walk at Texas State Technical College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC