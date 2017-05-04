Police search for missing Harlingen a...

Police search for missing Harlingen area woman

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

"The neighbors were out there with her Thursday night by the swimming pool and then Friday morning, she's gone," Police Chief Alvaro Garcia said yesterday. The neighbors did not see Myers' car in her carport Friday or Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May 4 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC