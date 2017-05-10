Open for all
While some in attendance were clearly focused on a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony yesterday for the all-inclusive playgrounds at Pendleton and Victor Parks, the kids were undoubtedly eying up the new equipment hoping the ceremony would end soon so they could get on the equipment and enjoy it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC