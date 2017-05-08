Lubbock police locate vehicle of woma...

Lubbock police locate vehicle of woman reported missing more than 600 miles away

Monday

Two days after a South Texas woman was reported missing, officials located the 66-year-old woman's vehicle more than 600 miles away in Lubbock. The Palm Valley Police Department received a report at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that Alice Myers, 66, was missing, according to a news release.

Harlingen, TX

