Lubbock police locate vehicle of woman reported missing more than 600 miles away
Two days after a South Texas woman was reported missing, officials located the 66-year-old woman's vehicle more than 600 miles away in Lubbock. The Palm Valley Police Department received a report at 1:30 p.m. Saturday that Alice Myers, 66, was missing, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC