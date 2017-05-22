Los Fresnos hoping for $200,000 grant for hike and bike trail
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will decide this week if the City of Los Fresnos will received a $200,000 grant to construct a hike and bike trail. The trail, which will run about 1.1 miles, will be part of a larger four-mile loop around the city.
