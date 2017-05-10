Letter carriers hauled 14,000 pounds of nonperishable food items along with mail last year.
Last year at this time, letter carriers in the area hauled in about 14,000 pounds of nonperishable food items along with mail and packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC