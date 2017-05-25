Harlingen Police Searching for Bank R...

Harlingen Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRGV

Officers were advised that a black male wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and blue cap presented a note to the bank cashier demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs May 21 ICE man 1
Bun Me May 4 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC