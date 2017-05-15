Harlingen Memorial Day ceremony set for May 30
The City of Harlingen's Veterans' Advisory Board and the Veterans' Memorial Project Committee will hold the 2017 Memorial Day commemoration on Tuesday, May 30 at Veteran's Memorial Park.
