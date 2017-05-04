FBISD board approves new chief of sch...

FBISD board approves new chief of schools and other senior leadership positions

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Fort Bend Star

Dr. Joe Rodriguez was named chief of schools after serving as interim chief for the past several months. Before coming to FBISD as an assistant superintendent, Rodriguez served as administrator for secondary education at Harlingen Consolidated ISD.

