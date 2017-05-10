Cano Freshman Academy's Raven Club re...

Cano Freshman Academy's Raven Club receives national recognition

Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy's Raven Club was crowned the national champions in the Teens in the Driver Seat Driving the Message Contest sponsored by State Farm and AAA.

