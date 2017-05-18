Cameron County Residents Charged with...

Cameron County Residents Charged with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle

Two Cameron County residents were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. Harlingen police arrested 21-year-old Cristian Andres Herebia of San Benito and 20-year-old Angel Waldo Hernandez of Los Fresnos.

