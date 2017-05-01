Wednesday's hot blast set some new records around the Valley
The sign at Lone Star National Bank on Ed Carey Drive near Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen reads 101 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. Temperature records tumbled like shares in a stock-market panic Wednesday, with both Harlingen and Brownsville shattering decades-old records for April 26 with highs of 104 degrees in both cities.
