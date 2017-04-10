Valley sales tax numbers stall, except on SPI
Sales tax reimbursement numbers released Wednesday showed sharp drops from the previous month and last year in almost all major cities across the Rio Grande Valley. Harlingen saw a year-over-year increase for February sales of just 0.84 percent, San Benito was up 0.93 percent, and Los Fresnos was up 0.31 percent.
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
