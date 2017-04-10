Valley sales tax numbers stall, excep...

Valley sales tax numbers stall, except on SPI

Sales tax reimbursement numbers released Wednesday showed sharp drops from the previous month and last year in almost all major cities across the Rio Grande Valley. Harlingen saw a year-over-year increase for February sales of just 0.84 percent, San Benito was up 0.93 percent, and Los Fresnos was up 0.31 percent.

