San Benito Teen's Family Speaks after Remains Identified
HARLINGEN The Harlingen Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon the remains found in a canal near Rio Hondo belonged to a missing San Benito teen. Nahomi Rodriguez was reported missing nine months ago and her family worked nonstop to find her.
