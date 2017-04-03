Payless closing Harlingen, San Benito...

Payless closing Harlingen, San Benito stores

Payless Shoe Source announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy and will close stores at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen and at San Benito Plaza in San Benito. The Payless stores at 1210 S. 77 Sunshine Strip and 1102 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen were not on the company's list of stores to be closed.

