Payless closing Harlingen, San Benito stores
Payless Shoe Source announced Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy and will close stores at Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen and at San Benito Plaza in San Benito. The Payless stores at 1210 S. 77 Sunshine Strip and 1102 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen were not on the company's list of stores to be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC