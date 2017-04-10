Inpatient rehab services help patients regain sense of well-being, independence
An Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen is benefitting patients who are recovering after a stroke, joint replacement surgery, hip fracture, heart surgery, brain injury, or amputation; as well as those suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's Disease, and other conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC