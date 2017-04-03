ICE arrests 150 in South Texas
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested more than 150 people, 62 in San Antonio, last month in what the agency called an "enforcement action." Immigration officers made arrests in Austin, Waco, Laredo and Harlingen, but San Antonio saw the largest number.
