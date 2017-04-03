Human Remains Found near Cameron Co. Farm
Cameron County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and surveyed the area with the help of the Harlingen Police Department, Cameron County District Attorney's Office and a Brownsville Fire Department dive team. They are looking into a nearby ditch where the remains were found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC