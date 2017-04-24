Hospitalists provide specialized care...

Hospitalists provide specialized care, assist primary physicians at VBMC-Harlingen

Hospitalists - physicians specially trained to provide care for inpatients in the hospital - contribute daily to the well-being of patients at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and at the same time provide valuable assistance to primary care doctors who elect to utilize their services.

