Hospitalists provide specialized care, assist primary physicians at VBMC-Harlingen
Hospitalists - physicians specially trained to provide care for inpatients in the hospital - contribute daily to the well-being of patients at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen and at the same time provide valuable assistance to primary care doctors who elect to utilize their services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC