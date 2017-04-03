Harlingen launches project to landsca...

Harlingen launches project to landscape gateway

On Thursday, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation met with parks director Javier Mendez to launch a $380,000 project aimed at landscaping the Interstate 69 underpass at Harrison and Tyler Avenues. On April 3, crews are expected to begin work on the five-month project to landscape the sprawling underpass and nearby stretches along Harrison and Tyler.

