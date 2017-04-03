Garcia selected for musical tour

Garcia selected for musical tour

Valley Morning Star

Music has the power to transport you to faraway places and for Matthew Garcia, a sophomore at Harlingen High School of Health Professions; his musical success is giving him an opportunity to tour Latin America as part of the prestigious National Youth Orchestra Program of the United States.

