Five RGV residents charged with Medicare fraud, illegal kickbacks
The charges come following an operation conducted by the Rio Grande Valley healthcare fraud task force targeting Medicare fraud and the payment of illegal kickbacks, acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said in a news release.
