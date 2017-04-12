Family of slain Texas teen to murder suspect: a oeWe will find youa
"I thought this would only happen in movies until it hits home," said Enedina Sanchez as she faces a sea of media and law enforcement officers. Sanchez is Nahomi's aunt and spoke on behalf of Rodriguez mother as the family begs for justice to be served, "We haven't had an actual funeral and this makes it real."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC