Continue reading Hiking the minimum w...

Continue reading Hiking the minimum wage will hurt those that it intends to help

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Texas House of Representatives recently heard nine bills before the Business and Industry Committee that would raise the minimum wage. These bills include raising the state's mandatory minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to either $10.10 or $15 an hour, and others that authorize local governments for the first time to set their own localized minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harlingen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar 22 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar 21 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
See all Harlingen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harlingen Forum Now

Harlingen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harlingen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Harlingen, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,303,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC