City of Harlingen mulls proposed recycling center

City commissioners today are expected to consider Nicole Ortiz's request for a specific use permit to open the center at1318 N. Commerce St. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the request on conditions, including an 8-foot fence that would surround the 3.4-acre site located in an area zoned for light-industrial use. Officials also required the center to limit its amount of stacked material to 8-foot-high piles.

