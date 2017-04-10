Chamber of Commerce raises $1,000 for...

Chamber of Commerce raises $1,000 for Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum

Saturday Read more: Valley Morning Star

The museum received $1,000 as part of the partial proceeds raised during the chamber's 1st Annual Ales & Tails Fest on March 18. Members present included: Chamber Board Members, Josh Fields, Daniel Listi and Ricky Leal; Chamber President & CEO, Chris Gonzales; Leadership Harlingen Steering Committee Chair, Kyle Orgera; Ruthie Ewers and Director of ... (more)

