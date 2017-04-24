A day for women: Head to Toe event could become regular function on SPI
When Wendy Van Den Boogerd became the general manager of the Coastal Current, it didn't take her long to realize there weren't a lot of events on the island geared toward women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC