Valley Baptist Weight Loss Program receives national certification

The battle against obesity in the Rio Grande Valley received a boost with the accreditation of a local weight loss program at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen as a "Comprehensive Center" by a national organization, the American College of Surgeons.

