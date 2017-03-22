Valley Baptist doctors, nurses offer ...

Valley Baptist doctors, nurses offer free clinic in Brownsville

A woman explains her medical history to doctor Arber Nuhaj, right, Wednesday at St. Eugene De Mazenod Cahtolic Church as Missonary Doctors provided their services for free in Brownsville. For many years, doctors and nurses from the Valley Baptist Family Practice Residency in Harlingen have traveled the Rio Grande Valley to offer free medical services to the public.

