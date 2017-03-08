TSTC in Marshall to Host Open House
Visitors can see learning spaces and talk to faculty members about the 12 technical programs offered at TSTC in Marshall. Attendees can also learn about financial aid, testing, admissions and enrollment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harlingen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harlingen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC