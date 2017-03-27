Train strikes auto, two dead in Netherlands
The accident happened Monday at an unguarded rail crossing near the northern coastal town of Harlingen, 120 kilometers north of Amsterdam. Around 20 children aged four and five had been taking part in the trip to the farm, less than a mile from the Prins Johan Friso school.
